Young girls remain on life support after separate weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- Two young girls were shot in Chicago over the weekend leaving one family praying for a miracle and the other preparing their goodbyes.

11-year-old Takiya Holmes has no brain activity after being shot in the head Saturday night at 65th and King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

As family, friends and classmates prepare to say their goodbyes, activist Andrew Holmes, Takiya’s cousin, is begging for someone to turn in the shooter.

Also on Saturday, just four miles away at 57th Street and Winchester in West Englewood, 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowles was shot on a playground. She was shot in the neck and that bullet severing her spinal cord. She too has little brain activity and is on life support.

Alderman Lopez is asking members of the community to join him tonight at 7 p.m. for what he is calling Operation: Wake Up Call at 57th and Winchester.

Chicago police say there no one is in custody for either shooting.