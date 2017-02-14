As the Blackhawks take a break, Chris Hine joins Sports Feed on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In the awfully busy NHL season that features a number of long and sometimes quirky road trip, a break is always appreciated.

Not just for the Blackhawks, who have a week off between their win over the Oilers last Saturday and the rematch this Saturday at the United Center, but also the beat writers as well.

Chris Hine is one of those gets a bit of a break before the final stretch of the regular season begins. Even though he's off, the Chicago Tribune Blackhawks' beat writer still took some time to talk about the team on Tuesday's Sports Feed.

He discussed the team's successful road trip with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman while also giving his opinion on the team Valentine's Day style.

To watch Chris' segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.