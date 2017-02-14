Chicago girl, 11, dies after shot in head over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head over the weekend had died.

On Saturday night, Takiya Holmes was sitting in a minivan with her family near 65th and King Drive, when someone started shooting.

Takia is the cousin of Andrew Holmes, a well-known community activist. Holmes is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Holmes said Takia was on life support and had no brain activity before she died.

Takia is the second family member that Holmes has lost to gun violence. His daughter Tamara Sword, 32, was shot to death at an Indianapolis gas station in 2015.

In a separate incident Saturday, Kanari Gentry-Bowles, 12, was shot on a playground at 57th Street and Winchester. She was shot in the neck and the bullet severed her spinal cord. She remains hospitalized and is on life support.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.