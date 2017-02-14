Chicago teams get into the Valentine’s Day spirit

CHICAGO – Love it or hate it, plenty of people are always going to celebrate it.

That includes a number of sports teams in Chicago, who are getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day in a number of ways on Tuesday.

For the city’s two baseball teams, it’s quite a day since both teams open up their Spring Training in Arizona with the reporting of pitchers and catchers to training camp.

While enjoying the start of a new season, both teams remembered to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The White Sox took it a step further, with personalized Valentines featuring their players.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks tweeted something similar, making Valentines using four of their players on Twitter.

"Don't Crow breaking my heart!" We couldn't if we tried.#BlackhawksValentines are back and punnier than ever: https://t.co/Zwfz5loLFO pic.twitter.com/6p8fpQl9yL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 7, 2017

Here are some of the Bears’ posts from the day.

Happy Valentines's Day to all you "Love Bears" out there! pic.twitter.com/frJp83H2JY — Staley Da Bear (@TheRealStaley) February 14, 2017

The Bulls might have come up with the best and with the most effort. They posted a video from the “Luvabulls” dance team made just in honor of the holiday.