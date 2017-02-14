Dan Roan recaps the Cubs & White Sox Spring Training on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The sun is shining and the air is warm. Both teams have arrived in their respective Arizona cities to start their preparations for the 2017 season.

With that being said, cue Dan Roan.

The longtime sports director of WGN-TV is once against covering spring training for the Cubs and the White Sox. He'll be alternating time between Mesa and Glendale over the next few weeks to see how the teams are progressing before opening day.

On Tuesday, Dan took some time to join Sports Feed to discuss the opening of Spring Training with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch his segment's on Tuesday's show, click on the video above.