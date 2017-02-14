Driver in fatal Des Plaines hit-and-run on the loose

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A hit-and-run driver who killed one man and injured another in Des Plaines remains on the loose.

A white work van struck the men as they crossed the street Tuesday morning around South Wolf Road and Jarvis Avenue.

The van then sped-off.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are hoping to track-down surveillance video from businesses or residences as they search for the driver.

Wolf was closed to traffic between Howard and Touhy Avenue for more than an hour after the crash.