GARY, Ind. — A Gary, Indiana teen who was the focus of an Amber Alert has been located.

15-year-old Chastinea Reeves is in police custody.

Her 34-year-old mother was the victim of a homicide early Monday morning, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Gary police say they found a 34-year-old woman dead in the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments, which is where Chastinea lived with her mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.