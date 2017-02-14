Luxury cars stolen from another suburban car dealer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILLA PARK, Ill. - It's happened again. Several high-end vehicles were stolen from a suburban dealership.

Police are reviewing surveillance video with hopes that it leads them to identifying the thieves who broke into Lucky Motors in Villa Park.

The manager says five men broke into the dealership shortly after 9 p.m. and took five vehicles, including a Bentley, Jaguar and a Mercedes-Benz.

Police have recovered two of the vehicles stolen.

There have been several break-ins at high-end dealerships in the Chicago area in recent weeks.

There has been no word on if any of them have been connected.