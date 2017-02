Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A toddler is dead after a shooting on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirms that a toddler, as well as another person, were killed in the shooting an alley in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The toddler is believed to be 2 or 3 years old.

A third person was also injured in the shooting.

No other details are available. SkyCam9 is headed to the scene.

