2 Chicago officers injured in police chase overnight

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were hurt in a crash during a police chase.

Police began chasing a gray van around midnight Wednesday on the city’s West Side.

An Illinois State Police source said police initially believed the van may have been involved in Tuesday’s killing of a 2-year-old boy.

CPD chased the van east on Roosevelt. The police SUV crashed into a car at Ashland.

Two officers were taken to Stroger Hospital, and are in good condition.

The police chase continued onto the Dan Ryan, heading south all the way to the city’s Pullman neighborhood.

It ended on an exit ramp of the southbound Bishop Ford at 115th Street.

The driver was taken into custody.

The CPD says the van was not connected to Tuesday’s shooting.