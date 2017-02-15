FeedonThis: Will Alshon and “Jimmy G” be Bears in 2017?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The first major date of the 2017 NFL calendar is already upon us just ten days after an epic Super Bowl for the 2016 season came to a close.

That's the start of the Franchise Tag period - when each team can prevent one of their free agents from leaving for one season.

Last year the Bears applied theirs to receiver Alshon Jeffery and may do the same again in 2017 should the team not come to a long term deal.

While that is going on, the rumors persist that Arlington Heights native and Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may come to Chicago via an offseason trade.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took a little on Wednesday's CLTV Sports Feed to discuss those possibilities and the NFL Draft on the show.

That's part of the #FeedonThis for the show and you can watch it in the video above.

Speaking of football, the news that film is being made about Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler inspired a quick conversation on football movies.

Before the beginning of Social Fodder, Josh and Jarrett gave their pics for the best non-fiction gridiron film.

Watch their picks in the video above.