Football and marriage proposals are apart of Austin Carr’s Sports Feed appearance

CHICAGO - When you are a receiver in football there is one very important part of your job: Catch the football.

When it comes to a marriage proposal, there is one word that is extremely important: Yes.

Somehow both of those subjects came up on Sports Feed Wednesday night when former Northwestern receiver Austin Carr joined the show.

Sure,he discussed how he improved his pass catching ability in four years in Evanston to become the leading receiver in the Big Ten in 2016. But he also got to hear the word he was waiting for since his successful proposal to his girlfriend Erica Grubbs a few weeks ago.

You might say that latter was the highlight of his time with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the Sports Feed set. You can watch all of it by clicking on the video above or below.