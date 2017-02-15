Former Lake County coroner indicted on perjury charges

WAUKEGAN — A grand jury indicted former Lake County coroner Thomas Rudd on five counts of perjury, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement Wednesday.

In the statement, the sheriff’s office said the indictment stems from a one-year investigation and they will reveal the facts of the investigation and charges during a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Daily Herald reports Rudd was indicted for allegedly lying on nominating petitions when seeking re-election in 2016.

The perjury counts are class 3 felonies. A Lake County judge issued a $150,000 arrest warrant for Rudd, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.