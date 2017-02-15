Girl, 12, shot in head over weekend has died

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head Saturday has died, her family confirms.

Kanari Gentry-Bowers had been on life support at Stroger Hospital.

Police say she was at Henderson Elementary’s playground in West Englewood when someone started shooting around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. She was shot in the neck, according to family, and the bullet severed her spinal cord. Police say she was not the intended target.

“She was at a school. She went to a game, then she was just playing basketball outside, and I guess a car came up and got to shooting and shot her head, the back of her head,” relative Rochetta Taylor said shortly after the shooting. “Whoever did this, they should turn their selves in. Just go and turn yourself in,” Taylor said.

Kanari is the third child killed by gun violence in Chicago in 5 days.

Takiya Holmes, 11, was also shot on Saturday night while sitting in her mother’s car near 65th and King Drive. She died Tuesday and a 19-year-old man has been charged in her murder.

Lavontay White, 2, was in a car when he was shot and killed in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.