Man, 19, charged in fatal shooting of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes.

Police charged Antwan C. Jones at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

A bullet hit Takiya in the head while she was sitting in her mother’s parked car at 65th and King Drive Saturday night.

Chicago police are expected to hold a news briefing about the charges later Wednesday.

Takiya is one of three young children who have been shot in Chicago over the last 3 days.

