SB lanes of Lake Shore Drive shutdown after fatal shooting

CHICAGO -- The southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have been shutdown near Fullerton following a fatal shooting.

Heavy police activity remains in the area just east of the Lincoln Park Zoo lagoon.

The shooting happened around 3:45 Wednesday morning near the Fullerton exit of LSD.

Chicago Police say another vehicle pulled up along side a silver Lexus and opened fire, striking and killing a 20-year-old man, who is believed to have had gang ties. Another man and woman were inside of the vehicle at the time of the shooting, neither was injured.

CPD is diverting southbound traffic off the driver near Fullerton, drivers will able to get back onto the Lake Shore at Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.