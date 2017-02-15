Sean Highkin discusses the up-and-down Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Despite all of their inconsistencies over the past few years, one thing has remained positively constant about the Bulls.

Every time they play the Raptors, they find a way to win.

On Tuesday night it happened again as a quick start led to an 11-point victory over Toronto that gave the Bulls their 11th straight win over their Eastern Conference opponent.

It's just another interesting quirk to a very interesting team in another interesting year on the West Side. Sean Highkin of The Athletic came on Sports Feed to talk about that and other storylines around the team as the All-Star break and trade deadline approach.

He also discussed the big stories in the NBA in general with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman which you can watch in the video be above or below.