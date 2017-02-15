U of C students protest appearance by former Trump campaign manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A group of students from University of Chicago representing various organizations calling themselves UOFCRESISTS protested a scheduled appearance by Donald Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski Wednesday.

Lewandowski was at the university at the invitation of the Institute on Politics and David Axelrod, who was once an adviser to President Barack Obama.

The group believes Lewandowski and press secretary Sean Spicer, who appeared at the university last month, promote hatred and division against refugees, immigrants and minorities.

They also say the university has seen an uptick in white supremacy activity including the posting of Hitler photos and swastikas on campus.

Not open to the public, the Lewandowski event is by invitation only.