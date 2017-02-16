CTA clarifies purpose behind bag checks at Red Line stations

CHICAGO — Rumors spread fast on social media that immigration status checkpoints were happening on the CTA’s Red Line. Turns out it wasn’t true.

The CTA says the checks were a part of random bag checks, that’s been happening since 2014.

The transit agency says its workers did not nor do they ask for IDs during the checks.

The CTA tweeted a statement debunking the rumor and emphasizing that everyone is welcome to use public transportation in Chicago.

A statement on rumors of immigration ID checks on CTA…These rumors are false and we want you to know all are welcome on CTA. pic.twitter.com/qTZsKY1aRS — cta (@cta) February 15, 2017

The agency also emphasized it does not support ID checkpoints to verify immigration status.