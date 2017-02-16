Gary teen who was subject of Amber Alert charged in mother’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. -- Murder charges have been filed against a Gary teenager who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week.

It's a very surprising development in a case that had already left a lot of questions unanswered.

Urging the public to help them find her Monday, Gary police described the teen as being in extreme danger, and possibly the possible victim of a crime herself.

But it was the behavior of Chastinea Reeves that raised the biggest questions, as she appeared to be evading efforts to track her down.

Thursday night, the 15-year-old is being held in northwest Indiana`s juvenile lockup, charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her mother, 34-year old Jamie Garnett early Monday morning.

Reeves made her first appearance in youth court Thursday, where prosecutors took the first steps toward moving her case into adult court.