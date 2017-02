Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting this morning on the city's Northwest Side.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pulaski and Melrose in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood.

When officers responded to the call, they found a 24-year-old man on the ground.

He was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.