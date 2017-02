CHICAGO — The Rolling Stones’ first ever major exhibition will make its debut in Chicago this spring.

“Exhibitionism” will open at Navy Pier on April 15th. It will stick around through July 30th. General tickets will go on sale on February 24th.

The exhibit will showcase more than 500 rare and original items from the band’s archive.

The exhibit had its world premiere in London, and U.S. premiere in New York City.