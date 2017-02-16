× The White Sox Glendale Journal: Don’t expect the trade rumors to bother Jose Quintana

GLENDALE, Ariz – If things were a little awkward, he certainly didn’t show it as he walked onto the field at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday afternoon.

With his No. 62 jersey, Jose Quintana joined the stretching line in the oufield with his White Sox teammates. Later he made his way to the bullpen to for a throwing session, just as he has every February since 2012.

Yet if the team had its preference, the lefty wouldn’t be doing so this spring.

Quintana was one of the veterans floated openly in the trade market by general manager Rick Hahn as part of the team’s decision to completely rebuild the organization from the minor leagues to the majors. Rumors persisted with teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and more following the Winter Meetings. It seemed that the starter would join Adam Eaton and Chris Sale as the next high level White Sox players to be traded away for prospects.

“During the offseason, I heard a lot of rumor,” Quintana admitted. “But I said every time, I don’t have any control about that.”

So February 14th came and Quintana was still on the roster. So he put on his No. 62 black jersey and headed out to workouts as if everything was continuing as normal.

“I feel really good, excited for the new year,” said Quintana. “A new camp, Spring Training, the game. I can smell the grass when you go to the field and I’m happy to be here.”

How much longer will remain a question that will follow the starter and his teammate, closer David Robertson, for the rest of this camp along with the regular season. Most likely trade talks will continue between Hahn and other clubs interested in the services of the pitcher – especially Quintana.

In 2016 he had a career-high in victories (13) and a career-low ERA of 3.20. For just the second time in his five-year major league career, the sometimes hard luck Quintana finished the season with a winning record. He’ll be the White Sox’s top starter for as long as he remains on the team – a big if considering that Hahn told reporters in Glendale on Tuesday that he will continue to keep an “open mind” when it comes to trades.

As for Quintana, he’s not letting the rumors bother him as he starts his sixth MLB season.

“No, absolutely no,” said Quintana when asked if the talks would be an issue for as long as he’s with the team. “I just try to put my mind on the game.and do my job.”

Right now his place of employment is Camelback Ranch. It’s a surprise to many – maybe a pleasant one depending on your perspective on the future of White Sox baseball.