Trump names Alexander Acosta as new pick for labor secretary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to name law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new choice for secretary of labor.

Trump says law school dean Acosta will be a “tremendous” secretary of labor.

The announcement came a day after Trump’s original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew after it became clear he lacked enough Republican votes for Senate confirmation. The official isn’t authorized to comment on an announcement that has not been made and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Acosta has served on the National Labor Relations Board and as a federal prosecutor in Florida. Former President George W. Bush named him assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Puzder withdrew on the eve of his confirmation hearing because Republicans balked at an array of personal and professional issues. Puzder said he had employed â and belatedly paid taxes on â a housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.