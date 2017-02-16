What should the Bulls do at the trade deadline? Camron Smith discusses on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Bulls made an attempt to get younger and more athletic in the offseason but it didn't quite work.

Instead they signed Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade and put themselves into a bit of purgatory as another season has turned into a roller coaster.

Now that the trade deadline is approaching, will the Bulls pull off a deal that could start the rebuilding now? Could Jimmy Butler be one of the guys shipped off for a number of younger players or picks?

Camron Smith discussed that and other topics on the Bulls on Thursday's Sports Feed. He also discussed a little college basketball with Josh Frydman as the NCAA Tournament creeps closer and closer.

To watch Camron's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.