4 dead, 3 injured in 3-car crash in Des Plaines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill.- Four people were killed and three were injured in a three-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

According to Des Plaines Police, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound Northwest Highway Thursday night shortly before 9 p.m.

It hit a Chevy Impala that was turning into a parking lot from eastbound Northwest Highway. The force of the impact sent the Impala into a third car, a Toyota Highlander, that was traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway.

Three people inside the Impala and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz died of their injuries.

A passenger in the Mercedes-Benz was critically injured. Two people in the Highlander were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Police say the victims in the Impala were all family members. No identifications have been released.

The reconstruction of the accident has forced the closure of Northwest Highway between State and Mt. Prospect, possibly through the morning rush.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.