Record high temperatures across the Chicago area this Friday afternoon

CHICAGO — At 1 p.m. CST record high temperatures for February 17 were recorded at O’Hare, Midway and Rockford – all posting readings in the lower 60s.

The 62-degrees at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observing site broke a 137-year record of 60-degrees set back in 1880.

At Midway airport the 63-degrees snapped the 58-degree record set in 2011. And the 62-degree reading at Rockford easily exceeded the old record of 59-degrees set at that location in 1981.

With sunny skies and southwest winds, readings still could reach even higher this afternoon.

Map of current area-wide temperatures…