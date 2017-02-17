Reward to be offered in murder of 2-year-old boy

CHICAGO — A reward will be offered this morning for help in catching the killer of a 2-year-old boy.

Neighbors gathered Thursday evening near Ogden and Kostner, where Lavontay White was shot and killed in an alley. He was in a car with his mother and a man who, police say, is a known gang member.

Community activists say, people need to help the police catch the killer.

Lavontay’s death was Chicago’s third child murder in four days.

Over the weekend, 12-year old Kanari Gentry-Bowers was fatally shot; her killer hasn’t been found.

And 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was the unintended victim of a gang shooting; police are holding her suspected killer.