Trump calls media ‘enemy of the American people’

President Donald Trump is continuing his attacks on the news media.

Trump has taken to Twitter to slam "The FAKE NEWS media," saying it "is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!"

Trump specifically cited a series of news outlets, naming The New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN.

Trump has repeatedly accused the political press of being dishonest and suggested any negative coverage of his administration was "fake news." His lengthy news conference Thursday was filled with media criticism.

Earlier Friday, Trump is touring a Boeing facility in South Carolina where the company is unveiling its new Dreamliner aircraft.

Boeing executives describe the plane to Trump before taking him up a flight of stairs to see inside the 787-10 Dreamliner.

Trump was accompanied on the tour by his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president.

Boeing says Trump is the first president to visit the facility, which dates to 2009. The plant is non-unionized; workers there this week voted overwhelmingly against an effort to unionize.

The company says every president since Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt has visited a Boeing plant or facility.