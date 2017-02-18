Blue Island Police officer injured in overnight crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - A Blue Island Police officer is hospitalized this morning after he was involved in a head-on crash in his squad car.

It happened after 2 a.m. at 139th Street and Thornton Road in Blue Island.

Two people in the other car were cut from the wreckage and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The officer's condition is not known at this hour.

Police are not commenting on the crash.