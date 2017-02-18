× Charges filed in triple shooting that killed 2-year-old boy

CHICAGO – Murder charges have been filed in a fatal triple shooting on Valentine’s Day that killed a two-year-old boy and his 26-year-old uncle, Lazaric Collins.

Devon Swan, 26, is charged with first degree murder for his role in the shooting in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. A pregnant woman was also shot and injured. Police say her unborn baby is fine. That woman was Collins’ girlfriend. They were riding in a car at the time of the shooting. The girlfriend was streaming on Facebook Live and the shooting was caught on video. The shooting stemmed from a dispute between Collins and a group of individuals, and additional arrests are expected, according to Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago police spokesman.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will discuss the arrest and charges at a 12 p.m. news conference.

Police detectives have been working on this case around the clock.

Police say Father Michael Pfleger was instrumental in the arrest of Swan, who has a long criminal history and has been arrested nine times on a variety of offenses, including armed robbery, illegal gun charges and narcotics possession.