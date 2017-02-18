For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Record-breaking warmth across Chicago area this holiday weekend
-
Warmer weather coming our way this week
-
Mild weather continues
-
Cold weather returns
-
Very mild weather on the way this week
-
Cloudy and damp Thanksgiving, but weekend warmup ahead
-
-
7-day forecast: Wind, rain, and flurries on the way
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
More mild weather ahead this week
-
Weekend ushers in winter weather
-
Cool days, some rain expected for Thanksgiving week
-
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Cold weekend will give way to warmer temps
-
Work week forecast: Rain followed by temps in the 50’s