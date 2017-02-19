× 6 injured after wrong-way car hits tow truck, then building

CHICAGO — Six people were taken to the hospital after a car going the wrong way crashed into a tow truck, then into a building.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Chicago Fire Department officials say a 1996 Toyota Camry going southbound on Jefferson, collided with the tow truck at Roosevelt Road.

Then, the car crashed into the front of the Vitamin Shoppe. The damage to the building is minor.

The tow truck driver was not hurt.

Officials say the other people, 4 males and 2 females, have non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.