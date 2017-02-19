Anti-Trump protesters return to the Loop as president marks one month in office

CHICAGO — A “Protest to Stop the Trump Agenda” marking the one-month anniversary of the Trump administration brought a large group of protesters appearing to number in the thousands to the Loop Sunday afternoon, as a coalition of groups continue to demonstrate against the president’s actions on issues ranging from immigration to the environment.

A planned rally and march led to the temporary rerouting of the Southbound #6 Jackson Park Express and #146 Inner Drive/ Michigan Exp. buses via Wacker, Michigan, Wacker Place, and State.

In a release announcing the demonstration, groups representing a wide range of interests planned to participate, including Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ, environmentalists against the Dakota Access Pipeline, immigrants, and anti-war groups, among others.

After a planned rally outside Trump Tower, protesters began marching to the Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.