February warm spell continues to break records

CHICAGO — Sunshine and light winds brought more springlike weather to the region Sunday, breaking record high temperatures for a third straight day. Record warmth was observed in at least 12 states across the central U.S.

The storm system that walloped the West coast with high winds and flooding rains this past Friday will be approaching our area Monday, albeit in a much weaker state.

Despite thickening clouds, increasing south winds are to keep unseasonably mild air in place across the Midwest, raising the likelihood of eclipsing the record high for February 20th, which is 64 degrees set in 1930.

Even in the wake of this system, very mild, perhaps record-breaking temperatures may persist through Wednesday. By the weekend, a strong disturbance will bring temperatures more typical of late February.

