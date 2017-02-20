Man dies after being rescued from house fire in Albany Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally injured in a fire at a home in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of North Harding.

Chicago Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the home's attic engulfed in flames.

The man was pulled from the home with severe burns and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he later died.

Family has identified the man as 22-year-old Francisco Sanchez.

No other injuries have been reported.

Firefighters successfully put out the fire, a cause has yet to be released.