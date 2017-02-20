× Protesters gather for ‘Not My President’ rally on Presidents Day

CHICAGO — Protesters have assembled on Wabash and Wacker, across the river from Chicago’s Trump Tower, to participate in the ‘Not My President’ rally today, Presidents Day.

More protesters around the country are expected to rally against President Trump.

Today’s Chicago protest is one of at least 25 planned in major cities.

The demonstrations come as the Department of Homeland Security signs off on sweeping new guidelines for detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants.

They include hiring 15,000 additional agents for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and border patrol, speeding up deportation hearings for anyone who’s been in the country up to two years and asking local law enforcement to help arrests.

Mayor Emanuel has declared Chicago a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants, and for that, the president has threatened to take away federal funding.