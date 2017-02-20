Who is on the Mount Rushmore of Chicago Sports?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What more represents the presidents that Mount Rushmore? What is a better monument to focus on on President's Day that the one in South Dakota?

That's what Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman were thinking when coming up with a unique segment for Monday. Per the Sports Feed spirit, they decided to create a Mount Rushmore dealing with the best to take the playing field in Chicago history.

Josh and Jarrett split their four picks into two categories - one with the best current players in Chicago and another with the greatest of all-time.

The discussion generated a lot of debate on Twitter, so watch who Jarrett and Josh picked in the video above then weigh in on Twitter at @CLTVSportsFeed!