17-year-old shot in the head near Jefferson Park bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON PARK -- A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition Tuesday night with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to witnesses, the victim and a friend were near a drive-up ATM in a bank parking lot at the corner of Milwaukee Ave. and Gale St. in Jefferson Park.

One witness said she heard gunshots and then saw the 17-year-old take off running toward nearby apartment buildings, making it about a block and a half before help arrived.

Denise Breitenstein was just heading into work when she heard what she thought was a fire cracker, and then looked to see someone running away.

"The kid that got, shot he ran away - yeah that's why i didn't think it was a gunshot because he was moving very fast," she said.

There is a trail of blood from the parking lot of the bank through a the gangway leading to Higgins Rd., ending in front of an apartment building.

The man who says he called 911 didn't want to be identified, and said the boy who was shot came with a friend, and neither said what had happened.

"We looked out the window and we saw the kid he was dripping blood, the guy [he] was with said he had gotten shot," the witness said.

The 17-year-old is in critical condition, and detectives said they are trying to determine the motive. For those who witnessed the shooting and what happened next----they just want someone to do something to put an end to the shooting in Chicago.

This is the second teenager in a matter of weeks to be shot in Jefferson Park.