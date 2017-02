Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMONT, Ill.- Several people had to be rescued from an apartment fire in Westmont.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Monday in a second floor unit and quickly spread to several neighboring units.

Westmont Firefighters managed to help four people escape through a second story balcony.

No one was injured in the fire, which firefighters were able to put out quickly.

Investigators are looking into the cause.