Bulls, Blackhawks and Jay Cutler dominate Jeff Arnold’s discussion on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - If the Bulls are going to get younger and more athletic sooner than later, then they can be sellers before Thursday.

The NBA trade deadline is under 48 hours away and already there are rumors about what the team might do with some of their main players - especially Jimmy Butler.

So far reports say that the All-Star starter doesn't expected to be traded but with the Bulls recently, expect the unexpected.

Meanwhile the Blackhawks are making their way down the final stretch of their regular season while the Jay Cutler-Bears trade talks started up on Tuesday.

Jeff Arnold of the Chicago Sun Times joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's Sports Feed to discuss all of those topics. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.