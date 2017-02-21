FeedonThis: Maddon and Montero make peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A picture on Twitter appears to have brought an end to the minor disagreement between the Cubs' manager and one of his catchers.

Miguel Montero posted a picture of himself and Joe Maddon enjoying a drink in Mesa after a Spring Training practice. The catcher discussed his dissatisfaction at the communication between him and the manager shortly after the World Series in November.

That was part of Social Fodder on Tuesday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman

It's all part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile the Cubs are right now dealing with the problems of a great team.

That's finding a fifth starter. The rest of the rotation is solid. That would make this a #CubsProblem.

Will it be Mike Montgomery, Brett Anderson or someone else? How much does that matter in the grand scheme of things?

Josh and Jarrett discuss in the video.