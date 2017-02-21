“Half Full, Half Empty” on the Bulls was 100 percent fun on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Many people feel quite a bit empty when thinking about the current state of the 2016-2017 Chicago Bulls.

After all the team as constructed its an uneven mixture of veterans and rookies who've played inconsistent basketball since November.

About the only thing that might give Bulls fans a chance to look at the bright side is the trade deadline. Just 48 hours away is a chance to reshape the franchise for a new day.

That was the subject of the "Half Full or Half Empty" segment on Tuesday's show. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed whether they were optimistic or pessimistic about a possible trade of Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson or Nikola Mirotic.

But a bit of confusion made for a fun segment. Click on the video to watch.