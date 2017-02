× Minor injuries after school bus crash on I-57 on South Side

A school bus crashed on I-57 on the South Side. Minor injuries were reported.

The bus went off the road and up an embankment. It slammed into a tree. WGN was told no passengers were on board.

Video from the scene also appears to show a light pole on top of another vehicle.

A lane was blocked, and the ramp from 111th Street to I-57 was closed, at some point.