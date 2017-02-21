Chicago police investigating NW side car dealership break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police were called to Marino Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Irving Park Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a broken window in one of the service bay doors.

A security company reported people were seen in the building on surveillance cameras, but when police were let into the building by an employee, they found no one.

No vehicles were taken and investigators say this same dealership has been targeted previously.

This is the latest of a series of dealership break-ins in the Chicago area over the last several months.

Police have not said if the break-ins are connected.