Sammy Sosa speaks out on possible Cubs reunion, PED allegations and more

CHICAGO – In the early part of this millennium, there was no one bigger at the Friendly Confines than the man who patrolled left field.

But a bad exit, trade then allegations of performance enhancing substances have made Sammy Sosa an outcast from the Cubs not long after he was once the face of the franchise.

Since he played his final game for the Texas Rangers in 2007, Sosa has remained out of the spotlight and has given only a handful of interviews.

But on Tuesday former Cubs media relations employee Chuck Wasserstrom caught up with the former outfielder via Skype and posted a transcription of the conversation on his blog at http://www.chuckblogerstrom.com.

Sosa discusses a number of different topics with Wasserstrom in the lengthy Q & A, including a possible reunion with the Cubs.

A seven-time All-Star with the Cubs who owns the team’s home run record with 545 in 13 seasons, Sosa has never returned to Wrigley Field to be honored by the club since he was traded to the Orioles in 2004.

“I never say ‘No’ to that. I owe something to the people – to the crowd in Chicago,” said Sosa to Wasserman. “For that, I would come back. But I’m not going to go up there and say, ‘I’m here. Please bring me back and give me a chance.’ No way. I’m not hungry. I have too much pride. They know where they can find me.”

Sosa also discussed the allegations of PED use during his career telling Wasserstrom “they have nothing on me.”