Teen charged in beating of South Elgin 7th grader placed on electronic monitoring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A middle school student accused of severely beating another student at a school in South Elgin has made his first court appearance Tuesday.

The 14-year-old boy is charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly attacking Henry Sembdner, 12, at Kenyon Woods Middle School on February 3.

The teen was placed on electronic home monitoring.

Henry's family says the 14-year-old picked up Henry and slammed him to the ground headfirst after Henry bumped into him in a school hallway.

Henry suffered brain and skull injuries and was put in a medically-induced coma.

He is now out of the hospital and recovering.