2 cars targeted in shootings on I-57; police say 1 was case of mistaken identity

CHICAGO – Two vehicles were targeted in shootings on southbound I-57 near 147th St. Wednesday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police, who say the first car appears to have been the intended target, while the second, similar vehicle was apparently shot at by mistake.

Patricia Lipscomb now has a bullet hole in the back passenger door of her Nissan, less than two feet away from her driver’s side door, after police say she was mistakenly targeted in the shooting.

“When I was getting on the expressway at 127th, minding my own business, I got halfway to get off on 147th, someone came on the side of me and shot my truck – I just heard a pop,” Patricia Lipscomb said.

Police say the first victim, a male driver, noticed a silver Chevrolet Impala following him near 102nd and Indiana in Chicago. After he got on I-57 going southbound, the Impala followed him, and eventually the passengers opened fire at his car.

Lipscomb’s vehicle was also shot approximately a half mile north of 147th St., police said. Her car was similar to that of the first vehicle. Neither of the victims were injured, but both vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Southbound lanes were closed near the site of the shooting as investigators searched for shell casings, but have since been reopened.

Police say the incident is under investigation, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the ISP at 847-294-4400.