As the trade deadline looms, Chris Herring talks NBA on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The fate of a few of the NBA's stars hangs in the balance over the next 24 hours.

Will Jimmy Butler and Paul George stay as the top players on their current teams? Will Jahlil Okafor remain part of "The Process" in Philadelphia?

Can the Bulls unload any of their bench players in hopes of acquiring some draft picks?

All of these questions will be answered at 2 PM on Thursday when the NBA Trade Deadline hits and the moves cease for the rest of the season.

Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight came on Sports Feed to discuss the possible moves with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday.

