Chicago’s snow drought sets new all-time meteorological winter record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Wednesday marks 67 consecutive days since the City of Chicago logged an inch of snow.

The last 1"+ snow on a calendar day was back on Dec. 17 of last year when 1.7" fell.

Never before during the meteorological winter period (December through February) has the city put together this many days without at least an inch of snow since snow records began here in 1884-85.

This eclipses the previous record established 95 years ago of 66 days from Dec. 25th 1921 through Feb 28, 1922.

This record-breaking snow drought comes as Chicagoland experiences record warmth. On Tuesday, Chicago experienced the fifth consecutive day with temperatures reaching 60-degrees or higher – a record for the month of February.

But the expected high temperature Wednesday is 72 degrees, which would be a new weather benchmark for February.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.